Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29th:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Taiwan Semiconductor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.99 compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA - Free Report) : This holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 90 days.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
ESSA Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.55 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Banco Macro S.A. BMA: This provider of banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 90 days.
Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.95 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR - Free Report) : This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.
BBVA Banco Frances S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco BBVA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.02 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BBVA Banco Frances S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 29th
