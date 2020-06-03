Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a fleet of power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Power's shares gained 12.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV - Free Report) : This gold-bearing mineral resource exploration stage company, has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Gold Standard’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Geron Corporation (GERN - Free Report) : This late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Geron's shares gained 37.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Alexco's shares gained 51.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

