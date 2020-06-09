Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of Internet Protocol based networking and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.68%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.56%, compared with the industry average of 4.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
