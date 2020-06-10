Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For June 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX - Free Report) : This provider of semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW - Free Report) : This international provider of transaction management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

PFSweb, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) : This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT - Free Report) : This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

 

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE - Free Report) : This leading provider of sensors and inspection systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

CyberOptics Corporation Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

