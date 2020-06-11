Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.

AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.05, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC - Free Report) : This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.9% over the last 60 days.

National General Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.28, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

