Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.
AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus
AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote
AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.05, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
AbbVie Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
AbbVie Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote
National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC - Free Report) : This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.9% over the last 60 days.
National General Holdings Corp Price and Consensus
National General Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | National General Holdings Corp Quote
National General Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
National General Holdings Corp PE Ratio (TTM)
National General Holdings Corp pe-ratio-ttm | National General Holdings Corp Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.28, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Big Lots, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
