New Strong Buy Stocks For June 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) : This media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) : This multiline insurance companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

