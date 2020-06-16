Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) : This media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
TEGNA Inc. Price and Consensus
Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) : This multiline insurance companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Caesarstone Ltd. Price and Consensus
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For June 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) : This media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
TEGNA Inc. Price and Consensus
TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote
Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) : This multiline insurance companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus
Horace Mann Educators Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Caesarstone Ltd. Price and Consensus
Caesarstone Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Caesarstone Ltd. Quote
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Price and Consensus
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>