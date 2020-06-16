Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio 0.70, compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.11, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This operator of colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo's has a PEG ratio 0.77, compared with 3.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

