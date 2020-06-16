In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio 0.70, compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.1% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.11, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This operator of colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote
Perdoceo's has a PEG ratio 0.77, compared with 3.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote
