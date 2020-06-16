In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote
Applied Industrial Technologies’ shares gained 18.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote
BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the natural resources business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited Price and Consensus
BHP Group Limited price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Quote
BHP’s shares gained more than 23.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BHP Group Limited Price
BHP Group Limited price | BHP Group Limited Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots’s shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. Price
Big Lots, Inc. price | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of flooring products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Price and Consensus
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Quote
Armstrong Flooring’s shares gained more than 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Price
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. price | Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Quote
