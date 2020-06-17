In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK - Free Report) : This developer and seller of mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Mitek has a PEG ratio 1.33, compared with 2.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.1% over the last 60 days.
BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.18, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This provider of design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Celestica's has a PEG ratio 0.80, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
