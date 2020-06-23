In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - free report >>
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - free report >>
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Delek Logistics has a PEG ratio 8.52, compared with 161.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
AllianceBernstein's has a PEG ratio 0.73, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market's has a PEG ratio 1.45, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>