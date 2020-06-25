In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 26.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Supervielle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.44, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
QEP Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.14, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP - Free Report) : This company that provides trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
