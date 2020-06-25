In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.
Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 6.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
