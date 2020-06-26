Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) : This software and services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

PTC Inc. Price and Consensus

PTC Inc. Price and Consensus

PTC Inc. price-consensus-chart | PTC Inc. Quote

PTC has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PTC Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PTC Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PTC Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PTC Inc. Quote

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) : This provider of branded consumer packaged goods, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Procter Gamble Company The Price and Consensus

Procter Gamble Company The Price and Consensus

Procter Gamble Company The price-consensus-chart | Procter Gamble Company The Quote

Procter & Gamble has a PEG ratio of 3.26, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Procter Gamble Company The PEG Ratio (TTM)

Procter Gamble Company The PEG Ratio (TTM)

Procter Gamble Company The peg-ratio-ttm | Procter Gamble Company The Quote

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB - Free Report) : This branded consumer products company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

Spectrum Brands has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) - free report >>

PTC Inc. (PTC) - free report >>

Procter Gamble Company The (PG) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples