Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 25th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:
PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) : This software and services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
PTC Inc. Price and Consensus
PTC Inc. price-consensus-chart | PTC Inc. Quote
PTC has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PTC Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PTC Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PTC Inc. Quote
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) : This provider of branded consumer packaged goods, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Procter Gamble Company The Price and Consensus
Procter Gamble Company The price-consensus-chart | Procter Gamble Company The Quote
Procter & Gamble has a PEG ratio of 3.26, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Procter Gamble Company The PEG Ratio (TTM)
Procter Gamble Company The peg-ratio-ttm | Procter Gamble Company The Quote
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB - Free Report) : This branded consumer products company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote
Spectrum Brands has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote
