In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - free report >>
Career Education Corporation (PRDO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - free report >>
Career Education Corporation (PRDO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This company that operates as a warehouse club, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This operator of grocery stores, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 1.53, compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This operator of educational institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote
Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 3.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>