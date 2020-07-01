Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio 1.37, compared with 22.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pilgrims Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein's has a PEG ratio 0.69, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus
Bristol-Myers' has a PEG ratio 1.12, compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market's has a PEG ratio 1.58, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 30th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio 1.37, compared with 22.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pilgrims Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pilgrims Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
AllianceBernstein's has a PEG ratio 0.69, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus
Bristol Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol Myers Squibb Company Quote
Bristol-Myers' has a PEG ratio 1.12, compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Bristol Myers Squibb Company peg-ratio-ttm | Bristol Myers Squibb Company Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market's has a PEG ratio 1.58, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>