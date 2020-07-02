In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) - free report >>
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) - free report >>
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Franklin Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.79, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Franklin Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Franklin Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Big Lots, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Sprague Resources LP (SRLP - Free Report) : This company that stores and markets refined petroleum products and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Sprague Resources LP Price and Consensus
Sprague Resources LP price-consensus-chart | Sprague Resources LP Quote
Sprague Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.38, compared with 31.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sprague Resources LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Sprague Resources LP pe-ratio-ttm | Sprague Resources LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>