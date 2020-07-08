In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fastenal Company (FAST) - free report >>
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fastenal Company (FAST) - free report >>
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG - Free Report) : This seaborne transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus
Dynagas LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote
Dynagas LNG's shares gained 70.5% over the last one month against the S&P 500 decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price
Dynagas LNG Partners LP price | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots’ shares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. Price
Big Lots, Inc. price | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Fastenal Company (FAST - Free Report) : This wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Fastenal Company Price and Consensus
Fastenal Company price-consensus-chart | Fastenal Company Quote
Fastenal's shares gained 3.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Fastenal Company Price
Fastenal Company price | Fastenal Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.
Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click Here, See It Free >>