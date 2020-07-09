Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retail chain operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM - Free Report) : This health benefits company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Anthem has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 4.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) : This information insurance and related products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B

finance medical retail