We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Smart investors follow the latest investing headlines. Smarter investors rely on powerful tools and research to cut through the noise. That's exactly what Zacks Premium provides to help you improve the performance of your portfolio.
Let's take a closer look at the top features you can unlock for the next 30 days absolutely free.
This private list is made up of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks - the top 5% with the most potential. It has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.4% per year from January 1, 1988 to October 5, 2020. So it's easy to understand why checking this list is a smart way to start each trading day.
The Zacks Rank is our quantitative stock-rating system that harnesses earnings estimate revisions - the most powerful force impacting stock prices. It's unbiased and purely mathematical. We're not influenced by Wall Street or some agenda to determine the ratings. Instead, our formula uses trends in earnings estimate revisions to classify stocks into five groups: #1 Strong Buy, #2 Buy, #3 Hold, #4 Sell or #5 Strong Sell.
These individual Style Scores of A, B, C, D or F for Value, Growth and Momentum are assigned to each stock we cover. This enables you to narrow down the Zacks #1 Rank List to the stocks that best fit your own investing style. You can also find stocks with the best scores across the board using the VGM (Value, Growth, Momentum) Score of A, B, C, D or F. The VGM Score is not just an arithmetical average, but actually a calibrated weighting of each individual style score. Selecting stocks with a Zacks Rank of 1 or 2 and Style Score of A or B can lead to improved performance.
The Focus List is a portfolio of 50 top long-term stocks selected by Director of Research Sheraz Mian based on their earnings momentum. Each selection has a comprehensive Equity Research Report that details the reasons behind each pick. Plus, every Monday Stock Strategist David Borun will share timely insights on overall market direction, sector allocation and why specific stocks have been added or deleted from the portfolio in the Weekly Market Analysis email. Find out how the Focus List can help round out your portfolio.
The stocks that make up the Focus List complement the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) short-term picks. In fact, since its inception on February 1, 1996 through September 30, 2020, the portfolio has outperformed the market with an average annualized gain of +12.85% compared to the S&P 500's +8.81% .
Use the Zacks Industry Rank to find stocks with the most potential to outperform in the future. It sorts companies into more than 250 industry groups which enables us to calculate the average Zacks Rank for all of the stocks in the industry. Once the top industries are identified, look inside those industries to find the stocks with the highest Zacks Rank. Our research shows that over the last 10 years, the stocks in the top half of industries beat the bottom half by a factor of more than 2 to 1.
Few events move a stock more than an earnings surprise. You can use the Zacks Earnings Expected Surprise Prediction (ESP) Filter to search for stocks to buy beforehand that have the highest probability of positively surprising for profitable earnings season trading. You can also use it to find those stocks to sell before they report that are likely to negatively surprise, or profit by going short before an earnings miss. It's based on the Zacks Earnings ESP metric that has proven to predict earnings with 70% accuracy over a 10-year study using a one-week holding period.
Zacks' Equity Research Reports cover more than 1,000 of the most widely followed stocks. Each report features independent research from Zacks' analysts and provides in-depth analysis on a company, its fundamentals and its growth prospects to firmly understand why a stock should be bought, held or sold. Learn what else these reports reveal.
This in-depth information isn't covered anywhere else, and delves into the growth drivers within a company. Each report includes a summary of its latest results, detailed reasons to consider before buying or selling, its last earnings report, Industry analysis to see how it stacks up against other stocks in its industry using key valuation metrics, recent news and more.
Pick and choose from more than 45 predefined screens strategically created by Zacks to outperform the market. You can screen for the best Zacks Ranked stocks to match your trading style such as Value, Growth, Momentum or Income. See what else you can use to find your own winning stocks.
Browse by market cap, Broker Rating Upgrades, Management Efficiency, Top Price Performance and more. You can also browse bear market strategies for stocks most likely to go down.
“ Picking stocks has never been so fun, and I appreciate the dedication Zacks has to unbiased, timely research on stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. Keep up the good work. ”
- Martin
“ I subscribe to a number of investment newsletters and websites, but Zacks is my first point of reference when checking stocks in the market. Everything that Zacks offers that I have had access to has been extremely helpful. I have had countless successful stocks picks through using the Zacks Rank. ”
- Charles
“ Thank you for your excellent research and advice. I have been successful because of it, and I would advise everyone that is serious about investing to first sign up with Zacks. ”
- Maria
Access to all of the tools and research included in Zacks Premium is free for 30 days. Meaning your card will not be charged and you can cancel at any time during your trial and owe nothing.
If you find the features helpful, you can continue Zacks Premium for a low membership fee and rest assured with an ironclad guarantee.
Zacks Guarantee:
You can cancel within 90 days for a full refund if we have not exceeded your expectations.
No catch. No questions. Our main priority is providing useful tools you can use to become a better investor, not locking you into something that isn't right for you.