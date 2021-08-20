SNY Quick Quote SNY CAT Quick Quote CAT NKE Quick Quote NKE NFLX Quick Quote NFLX TJX Quick Quote TJX PYPL Quick Quote PYPL

Friday, August 20, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL ), Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ), and Sanofi ( SNY ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of PayPal have outperformed the Zacks Internet Software industry over the past year (+37.5% vs. +14.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is poised to benefit from its robust two-sided platform, safety and simplicity of transactions and strategic partnerships.

Strong performance by Venmo and merchant services has been contributing well to the TPV growth. Boom in digital payment due to the ongoing pandemic, is another factor supporting growth. Solid momentum across peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Intensifying competition in the digital payment market, however, remains a threat to the company’s market position.

Netflix shares have gained +2.5% over the last six months against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s loss of -6.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company stands to benefit from a growing subscriber base, focus on originals across genres and languages, rapid international expansion as well as partnerships with telcos.

The launch of low-priced mobile plans is likely to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia Pacific. A solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to further aid Netflix’s prospects in the third quarter of 2021. Rising competition, however, from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+ and Peacock is a major headwind.

Shares of Sanofi have gained +12% in the year to date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +22%. The company is, however, gaining momentum as is evident from its Q2 earnings and sales beat. The Zacks analyst believes that Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for the company.

Sanofi has a leading vaccine operation as well as a strong R&D pipeline. Several data read-outs are expected till 2022. It has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. Weakness in the Diabetes units and generic competition to its key drugs remain major headwinds though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NIKE, Inc. ( NKE ), Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) and The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ).

