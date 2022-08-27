Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Alibaba & Bristol-Myers Squibb

AAPL Quick Quote AAPL BMY Quick Quote BMY UNP Quick Quote UNP CI Quick Quote CI TSLA Quick Quote TSLA BABA Quick Quote BABA

Friday, August 26, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Apple’s shares have gained +15.1% over the past year, roughly in line with the Zacks Computer - Mini computers industry’s gain of +15.4%. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from strong iPhone sales and continued momentum in the Services business. The segment benefited from the robust performance of Apple TV+, partially offset by unfavorable forex, the absence of revenues from Russia and the challenging macroeconomic environment.

However, iPad sales were hurt by supply-chain constraints. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Apple expects year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate during the fiscal fourth quarter on a sequential basis, despite approximately 600 basis points of unfavorable year-over-year impact from forex.

Services revenue growth is expected to be lower than the June quarter due to challenging macroeconomic conditions and unfavorable forex.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)

Alibaba’s shares have declined -36.0% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s decline of -28.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the resurgence of COVID-19 in China remained a major headwind for the company during the reported quarter.

We believe disruptions led by the coronavirus pandemic are likely to persist as concerns for Alibaba’s domestic businesses. Further sluggishness in online physical goods’ GMV at Taobao and Tmall marketplaces remains an overhang.

However, Alibaba’s fiscal first quarter results were driven by solid momentum across Alibaba’s China commerce and International commerce wholesale businesses. Also, strength across the local consumer services, cloud computing business and Cainiao logistics services contributed well to the top-line growth.

Further, contributions from direct sales businesses like Alibaba Health and Freshippo continue to remain tailwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+10.9% vs. -37.7%). The company’s performance in the second quarter of 2022 was strong as earnings and sales beat estimates on the back of solid demand for Eliquis and label expansion of Opdivo. Eliquis is the leading oral anticoagulant drug and continues to experience growth in its market share.

The label expansion of Opdivo into indications of lung cancer, renal cancer and gastric cancer boosted sales. The recent approval of drugs adds a new stream of revenues, which should boost growth in the coming quarters. The pipeline progress has been impressive and strategic collaborations will further expand the portfolio.

However, one of the top revenue generators Revlimid is facing generics, which will adversely impact sales. Moreover, competition is stiff for Opdivo.



(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) and Cigna Corp. (CI).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>