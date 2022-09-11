Top Analyst Reports for QUALCOMM, TotalEnergies & S&P Global

BA Quick Quote BA QCOM Quick Quote QCOM PBR Quick Quote PBR PYPL Quick Quote PYPL SPGI Quick Quote SPGI TTE Quick Quote TTE

Friday, September 9, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

QUALCOMM shares have held up a lot better than peers in the chip space, with the stock down -7.9% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor industry's -18.8% decline and the S&P 500 index's -11.4% decline. Expected weakness in China, an industry-wide inventory overhang and the prospect of softening demand at the lower end of the Android handset market remain headwinds for the company. But Qualcomm is far better placed than its peers in navigating this uncertain environment. It is well entrenched in the premium handset market and has viable long-term opportunities beyond smartphones, with products for the PC/Server, IoT, AR/VR and auto end-markets.

QUALCOMM is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions across diverse sectors. The buyout of Arriver will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers.

The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater visibility and diversified businesses to meet its long-term revenue targets.

(You can read the full research report on Qualcomm here >>>)

TotalEnergies shares have gained +19.1% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s gain of +45.1%. The company continues to gain from startups, increased commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions.

TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. TTE is making regular investments to expand renewable operations and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. However, its production gets impacted by the natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields.

TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.

(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)

S&P Global shares have declined -17.8% over the past year against the Zacks Business - Information Services industry’s decline of -15.0%. The company remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise the company's expenses.

Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year. However, S&P Global remains well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.

Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

(You can read the full research report on S&P Global here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), The Boeing Company (BA), and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR).

Sheraz Mian



Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>