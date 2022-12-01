Top Analyst Reports for Cisco, Mondelez & EOG Resources

Wednesday, November 30, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Cisco have performed in-line with the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past two years (+10.9% vs. +10.5%). The company’s results benefited from strength in its product portfolio, customer segments and momentum in product order growth.



It is benefiting from healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. The buyout of Acacia is key catalyst. Cisco’s expanding portfolio with the launch of Silicon One-based 8000 routers, Nexus Cloud, Calisti and Panoptica.



Cisco also announced AppDynamics Cloud, a next-gen version of its observability platform for cloud native applications. Cisco’s investments across its security business, focusing on cloud-based offerings, is expected to drive growth. Cisco provided strong outlook for first-quarter fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2023.



Mondelez's shares have gained +12.8% over the past year against the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry’s gain of +13.4%. The company has been gaining from strength in emerging markets and its core chocolate and biscuit categories. It has also been focused on strengthening areas with higher growth potential through prudent buyouts (like Clif Bar) and divestitures.



These upsides, together with pricing actions, fueled second-quarter 2022 results and led to the raised organic revenue guidance. However, Mondelez is seeing input cost inflation, especially for energy, transportation, packaging, wheat, dairy and edible oils.



It is also navigating through supply-chain bottlenecks due to labor shortages at third parties. Management’s guidance for 2022 reflects anticipation of the elevated cost of goods sold inflation, the timing impact of extra pricing actions and the impacts of the Ukraine war.



Shares of EOG Resources have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past year (+65.5% vs. +49.1%). The company has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. It has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Delaware, Bakken and Eagle Ford.



The company has estimated 11,500 net undrilled premium locations in those promising shale plays, brightening the production outlook. Also, EOG’s balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. For this year, EOG Resources announced a special dividend of $1.50 per share.



However, the company’s rising lease and well operating expenses is hurting its bottom-line. Also, the upstream energy company has been paying lower dividends than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Waste Management, Inc. (WM), Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), and General Mills, Inc. (GIS).



