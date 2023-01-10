Top Stock Reports for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Starbucks & Moderna

Monday, January 9, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific have held up relatively better compared to the broader market on the back of favorable momentum in parts of its business, particularly the Analytical Instruments, Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segments. The stock lost -11.9% of its value over the past year, which compares to the Zacks Medical sector's -14% decline and the S&P 500 index's -18% pullback.

Thermo Fisher’s accelerated investments to expand bioproduction capacity also buoy optimism. In the quarter, the company has witnessed strength in three out of its four end markets. The upbeat guidance for 2022 is indicative that this growth momentum will continue.



Starbucks shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+0.6% vs. -2.2%). Operating fundamentals such as a solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings have aided the company.



North America comps continue to impress investors. For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach the high end of 7-9% target range.



However, its performance continues to be negatively impacted by dismal China results, higher-than-expected inflationary pressures, increased costs and a tight labor market.



Shares of Moderna have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-22.8% vs. +16.6%). The company is witnessing decline in product sales due to lower cases of COVID-19 infections which results in uncertainty regarding demand for vaccinations. The launch of COVID vaccines by competitors like Sanofi and Novavax will also likely lead to loss of product sales.



Being one of the first-ever COVID vaccine developer, the robust product sales boosted cash resources. This has helped Moderna to progress with its other pipeline candidates, whose development is promising. Currently, Moderna is conducting three ongoing late-stage studies evaluating RSV, CMV and influenza vaccines. However, these candidates are still years away from commercialization.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.