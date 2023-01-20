Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Fomento Economico Mexicano & Prologis

Friday, January 20, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated industry over the past year (+52.0% vs. +31.8%). The company’s bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.



Exxon Mobil has made more than 30 discoveries in offshore Guyana since 2015. Exxon Mobil also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it delivered record production in the third quarter. Considering the low cost of production in both assets, it will continue to generate handsome returns. Also, a strong presence in chemicals and refining operations is noteworthy.



However, the company has constantly been bearing the brunt of increasing expenses, adversely affecting its income. Also, the integrated energy giant’s financials were weakened by years-long significant spending on low-return developments and the coronavirus pandemic.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft Drinks industry over the past year (+2.7% vs. +0.5%). The company’s revenues improved year over year, driven by gains across all business units resulting from effective growth strategies and robust demand across markets. Its bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in Q3, while the revenues lagged.



FEMSA’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have also been aiding results. Its efforts to expand in the U.S. specialized distribution segment bodes well. The company displays strong financial flexibility.



However, FEMSA continued to witness gross margin decline due to contraction at Proximity, Health, Fuel, Logistics & Distribution and Coca-Cola FEMSA segments. Supply-chain disruptions and higher raw material costs hurt results.



(You can read the full research report on Formento Economico Mexicano here >>>)



Prologis’ shares have underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (-21.3% vs. -16.8%). The company is facing rising supply of industrial real estate in several markets is likely to intensify competition and curb pricing power. Rising interest rates add to its woes. The recent estimate revision trend for 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates an unfavorable outlook.



However, Prologis’ fourth-quarter 2022 results reflected healthy leasing activity with solid rent growth. Given its capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets, the firm is poised to capitalize on the favorable industrial real estate industry trends.



Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, this asset category is set to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels. Hence, with a healthy operating platform, strategic buyouts and a solid balance sheet, it is expected to prosper.



(You can read the full research report on Prologis here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chubb Ltd. (CB), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>