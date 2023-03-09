Top Research Reports for PepsiCo, Texas Instruments & HSBC Holding

Wednesday, March 8, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



PepsiCo shares handily outperformed Coca-Cola and S&P 500 index over the past year (+8.9% for PEP vs. +1.9% for KO and -5.9% for the S&P 500 index). The company’s revenues and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in the last reported quarter on February 9th. This marked the 17th straight quarter of sales beat.



Resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses bode well. PepsiCo expects to benefit by delivering convenience, variety and value proposition to customers through its brands. It raised its revenue view for 2022.



However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in the third quarter driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs. PEP anticipates incremental input cost inflation for the balance of 2022. Adverse currency rates also remain headwinds.



Shares of Texas Instruments have declined -0.2% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s decline of -9.0%. The company is facing sluggishness in the Analog segment remains a concern. Further, weakening momentum across personal electronics and industrial end-markets is a negative. Additionally, pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions and imposition of new export regulations are headwinds.



However, Texas Instruments’ fourth quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Embedded Processing segment. Growing demand for embedded technologies across the automotive and industrial markets contributed well.



Additionally, continued rebound in the automotive market was a tailwind. We note that the company’s growing investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, its portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives.



HSBC Holdings shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+15.0% vs. +1.0%). The company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding HSBC’s growth.



The bank has entered an agreement to sell its Canada banking business. Exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help it focus more on Asia. In sync with this, the acquisition of AXA Singapore insurance assets will expand HSBC’s business in the region.



Although efforts to improve market share in the U.K. and China will support financials, these might lead to a rise in costs, which will hurt profits. Yet, HSBC’s product and service leadership in cross-border banking services help it in widening its customer base.



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



