Top Stock Reports for T-Mobile US, Abbott Laboratories & AMD

Tuesday, April 4, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of T-Mobile US have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+11.2% vs. -3.4%). The company's industry-leading growth in postpaid and broadband customers is driven by superior 5G network and focus on customers. The company has augmented its 5G footprint by introducing 5G Home Internet services in several states.



T-Mobile plans to reach 300 million people within 2023. It intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets. T-Mobile is on track to complete the Sprint customer network decommissioning. However, T-Mobile operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market, which lowers its growth potential to some extent.



Several promotional activities to lure additional customers are further eroding its profitability. Importantly, the costs incurred to gain customers and enhance revenues have not rewarded its shareholders yet. Debt obligation woes also persist.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile US here >>>)



Abbott Laboratories shares have declined -13.4% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s decline of -37.8%. The company’s total sales were negatively impacted by a decline in COVID testing-related sales. Moreover, the decline in U.S. infant formula sales due to manufacturing disruptions dented the quarter’s sales further.



However, on a positive note, excluding COVID testing sales, worldwide Diagnostics sales grew over 11% led by rapid diagnostics. Within EPD, sales increased 8% organically in the fourth quarter led by double-digit growth across several countries.



Meanwhile, the Diabetes Care business continued to benefit from the growing sales of its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. Abbott outperformed the industry over the past year.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott Laboratories here >>>)



Shares of AMD have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+42.1% vs. +38.5%). The company expects to witness continued growth in embedded and data Center segments, partially offset by a decline in the client and gaming segments for first quarter of 2023. Sequentially, embedded segment revenues are expected to increase.



Client and Gaming segment revenues are expected to decline, largely consistent with seasonality. Data Center segment revenues are expected to decline due to elevated levels of inventory with some cloud customers.



However, AMD is benefiting from strong product portfolio and acquisitions including Xilinx and Pensando, which has diversified its business. Robust adoption of EPYC processors by North American hyperscalers has been a tailwind.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuit Inc. (INTU), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>



