Top Stock Reports for Mondelez International, Occidental Petroleum & Marriott International

Wednesday, April 26, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Mondelez International’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+15.9% vs. +3.2%). The company has been gaining from strength in emerging markets and its core chocolate and biscuit categories. It has also focused on strengthening areas with higher growth potential via prudent buyouts (like Clif Bar and Ricolino) and divestitures (like the developed market gum business).



These upsides, together with pricing actions, fueled fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Driven by the solid results and continued momentum in the snacks business, management issued an impressive view for 2023.



However, Mondelez is battling challenges related to global cost inflation, energy prices, recession-related concerns in Europe and supply-chain uncertainty. It expects double-digit inflation in 2023.



Shares of Occidental Petroleum have gained +11.3% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry’s gain of +11.9%. The company continues to increase production from its high-quality asset holdings and lower its debt through proceeds from non-core asset sales.



The acquisition of Anadarko, infrastructure investments, cost management, strength in international operations, low-cost domestic operations and its Permian Basin exposure continue to boost performance. However, volatile commodity prices can reduce margins as Occidental Petroleum remains exposed to market prices of commodities.



Occidental has been lowering its debt, but it is still high and inflationary pressures are expected to increase project costs. Occidental faces the risk of project completion due to delays in drilling and approvals.



Shares of Marriott International have gained +11.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s gain of +13.8%. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program.



Marriott is gaining from reopening international borders and leniency in travel restrictions resulting in robust leisure demand along with business and cross-border travel improvements.



The company is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. Yet, persisting coronavirus-related woes, especially in Greater China, hurt growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.