Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Raytheon Technologies & Blackstone

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Blackstone Inc. (BX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Alphabet shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Tech sector this year (+41.7% vs. +27.4%) as well as the perceived AI rival Microsoft (which is up +33.9%). The company’s strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results.



Also, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Also, Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well. Its growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives.



However, sluggishness in the company’s advertisement business remains a major headwind. Also, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses are concerns.



Shares of Raytheon Technologies have gained +5.0% over the past year against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s gain of +8.6%. The company continues to receive ample orders for its combat-proven defense products, and expects both domestic and international program growth to remain robust for its defense business.



A steady recovery in commercial air traffic continues to improve its commercial aerospace sales. The stock holds a solid solvency position. Yet, economic sanctions imposed by governments in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might hurt Raytheon.



However, a comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month price/book ratio indicates a relatively gloomy picture, which may concern investors. The appreciating U.S. dollar has been burdening airlines, which may hurt the stock.



Shares of Blackstone have declined -2.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of -6.0%. The company’s first-quarter 2023 results reflect a tough operating backdrop and lower expenses.



Strong fund-raising ability, revenue mix, global footprint and solid assets under management (AUM) balance will keep aiding financials. However, elevated expenses are likely to hurt the company's bottom-line growth.



Further, lower chances of sustainability of its capital deployment activities remain a woe. At present, the company is facing unprecedented outflows in some of its funds, which might hurt financials.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE (SAP), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and CVS Health Corporation (CVS).



