Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Bristol-Myers Squibb & ICICI Bank

Thursday, June 1, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) and ICICI Bank Ltd. (IBN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+97.4% vs. +45.9%). The company is gaining from strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing, which is boosting its Compute & Networking revenues.



A surge in Hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds. Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Audi is likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space.



However, NVDA’s near-term prospects look challenging due to weakening demand for chips used in gaming and professional visualization end-markets. While macroeconomic headwinds are impacting gaming and professional visualization chip demand, higher channel inventory levels are hurting chip prices.



Bristol-Myers Squibb’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (-9.5% vs. -8.9%). The company missed on sales, which declined year over year due to continued generic competition for Revlimid.



Nevertheless, the label expansion of Opdivo for first-line lung cancer, bladder cancer and gastric cancer continues to boost sales. Solid demand for the blood thinner drug Eliquis in the U.S. maintains momentum. The recent approval of drugs like Opdualag, Breyanzi and Sotyktu adds a new stream of revenues.



Pipeline progress has been impressive and strategic collaborations will further expand the portfolio. However, generic competition for Eliquis outside the U.S. is another headwind, along with Revlimid.



Shares of ICICI Bank have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+16.9% vs. -1.7%). The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31) results reflected higher revenues on solid loan demand and rising rates, while an increase in provisions and expenses acted as headwinds.



Increased dependence on domestic loans, a rise in retail loan demand, higher interest rates and a stable funding base are expected to keep aiding the company's financials. Efforts of digitizing banking operations will help generate non-interest income, thereby supporting revenue growth.



Yet, weak asset quality poses a major near-term headwind. Macroeconomic concerns, including rising inflation across the globe, make us apprehensive. Elevated operating expenses, mainly due to technology investments and ongoing branch expansion initiatives, will likely hurt the bottom-line growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.