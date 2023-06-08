Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Bank of America & Abbott Laboratories

Thursday, June 8, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Procter & Gamble shares have modestly lagged the Zacks Consumer Staples sector (-3.6% vs. -2.4%) as well as the broader market (-3.6% vs. +12.2% for the S&P 500 index) this year. Driving the underperformance is the company's drab guidance in the last quarterly release and expectations of continued margin pressures.

Procter & Gamble’s organic sales grew in the last reported quarter, driven by robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments. It has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. Consequently, it raised the sales view to 1% growth compared with our estimate of a 1.1% rise for fiscal 2023.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Bank of America shares have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past six months (-7.7% vs. -2.8%). The company is suffering due to worsening economic backdrop which keep weighing on investment banking (IB) business. This, along with the volatile nature of the capital markets, will hurt non-interest income.



A tough operating backdrop will lead to higher provisions, with we projecting a substantial jump in the metric this year. Inflationary pressure will result in mounting expenses. Our estimate for total non-interest expenses implies a rise of 1.7% this year.



Nevertheless, Higher rates and decent loan demand will aid net interest income (NII). According to the Zacks analyst estimates NII reflect a CAGR of 2.6% by 2025. The opening of new financial centers and improving digital capabilities will bolster the top line.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Abbott Laboratories shares have declined -8.5% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s decline of -28.8%. The company’s figures declined on a year-over-year basis. Total sales in the first quarter were negatively impacted by a year-over-year decline in COVID testing-related sales.



However, Organic sales growth excluding COVID testing increased 10%, led by double-digit growth in Medical Devices, EPD and Nutrition. EPD successfully continued with its double-digit sales growth momentum for the last two years.



Medical Device registered strong sales led by double-digit organic growth in Diabetes Care, Structural Heart, Heart Failure and Neuromodulation. The Diabetes Care business continued to benefit from the growing sales of its sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott Laboratories here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Sony Group Corporation (SONY) and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>