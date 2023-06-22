Top Stock Reports for Pfizer, Philip Morris & American Tower

Thursday, June 22, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and American Tower Corporation (AMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Pfizer have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (-22.7% vs. +3.2%). The company’s top line is expected to decline in 2023 due to potentially steep declines in revenues from its COVID-19 products, Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid oral pill, on lower demand.



Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID products due to competitive pressure. Nonetheless, Pfizer boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines, including Ibrance, Abrsyvo and Prevnar.



Pfizer is witnessing solid pipeline progress and expects to launch some key non-COVID products in 2023, which can drive long-term sales and profit growth. Its cash position is strong, which can be used to make acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back shares and reduce debt. Importantly, Pfizer shares are hardly expensive and offer a 'juicy' dividend that is currently yielding 4.2%.



Shares of Philip Morris have declined -5.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s decline of -7.7%. The company has been battling cost-related headwinds and expects certain margin pressures in the first half of 2023. Also, soft cigarette shipment volumes and volatile currency movements have been concerns.



In 2023, the total international industry volume is estimated to decline by 1-2%, excluding China and United States. Nevertheless, Philip Morris has been gaining from its pricing power. Higher pricing variance was an upside to the company’s performance in the first quarter of 2023 and is likely to drive performance in the full year.



A focus on reduced risk products, especially IQOS, has been working well for the company, which is witnessing a continued product mix shift from cigarettes to smoke-free products. These upsides are likely to boost organic revenues in 2023.



Shares of American Tower have underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the year-to-date period (-10.4% vs. -1.2%). However, Zacks analyst believes that the company’s extensive and geographically diversified communication real estate portfolio is set to benefit from the high capital spending by wireless carriers amid the incremental demand from global 4G and 5G deployment efforts, growing wireless penetration and spectrum auctions.



Its resilient and stable business model helps in generating steady revenues. Also, focus on macro-tower investment opportunities has enabled it to fortify its position in the global market, aiding growth.



Strategic buyouts and a solid balance sheet enable it to capitalize on the secular trends of the industry. Further, given the company’s lower-than-industry dividend payout and solid operating fundamentals, we expect its dividend distribution to be sustainable over the long run.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC).



