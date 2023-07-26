Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Zoetis & Lam Research

Wednesday, July 26, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ), Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS ) and Lam Research Corporation ( LRCX ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Johnson & Johnson shares have gained +2.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +7.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure have contributed in its performance lagging the industry. The continuing talc and opioid litigation and Stelara’s upcoming loss of exclusivity also remain a cause for concern.



However, Johnson & Johnson’s Pharma unit is performing better than the market with successful existing products and promising new products. The MedTech unit also looks promising with a strong pipeline.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Zoetis shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry over the past six months (+15.1% vs. -4.0%), reflecting the company's innovative pet care portfolio and new well-received products. In Europe, business has been boosted by its new monoclonal antibody therapies for osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats.



Yet, stiff competition and an ongoing supply crisis remain as headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Zoetis here >>>)

Shares of Lam Research have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment – Wafer Fabrication industry over the past six months (+34.7% vs. +13.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefitting from its across systems business and an ever-strengthening customer support business.



Its top line is being driven by rising NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles, and its foundry and logic segment.



However, growing supply chain constraints remain a headwind. Also, imposition of export curbs on China’s chip companies, cyclicality and adverse foreign currency fluctuations are overhangs.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today Aon plc ( AON ), TransDigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>



