Top Stock Reports for Walt Disney, Boeing & General Electric

Friday, July 28, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Company (DIS), The Boeing Company (BA) and General Electric Company (GE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Walt Disney have performed in-line with the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the year-to-date period (-0.9% vs. -0.9%), but have lagged the S&P 500 index's +19.5% gain. The company’s profitability continues to be negatively impacted by higher programming and production costs across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. Disney’s leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.



Nevertheless, Disney is benefiting from growing popularity of Disney+ core, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Strong line-up of movies that include Haunted Mansion, Poor Things and The Creator bodes well for the Media and Entertainment Distribution segment.



The company has been nominated for several Emmy awards that suggests a content portfolio. Revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses is encouraging. Theme Park business is likely to gain from strong demand across both the domestic and international parks.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Boeing shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+49.0% vs. +1.5%). The company remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries.



During the second quarter, Boeing booked 460 net commercial airplane orders and recorded a 10% hike in service revenues. Strengthening U.S. defense budget should also boost its growth. The company holds a strong solvency position in the near term.



However, Boeing expects supply-chain disruptions to continue to harm its operational results, at least in the near term. Further, the company has been incurring notable abnormal production cost in relation to production quality issues for 787 jets, which may hurt its future results.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Shares of General Electric have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+97.2% vs. +4.0%). Strong performance of the Aerospace unit, driven by commercial aerospace strength, significant growth in LEAP engine deliveries and higher defense engine orders, is aiding General Electric’s growth.



With strength in GE Gas Power services and growth at Grid business and Onshore Wind in North America, signs of improvement in GE Vernova (the combined operations of GE Power and Renewable) hold promise. Due to these tailwinds, the company has raised its 2023 guidance.



However, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and foreign currency headwinds are other concerns for General Electric.



(You can read the full research report on General Electric here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), GSK plc (GSK) and América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>