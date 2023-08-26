Top Research Reports for Coca-Cola, American Tower & Schlumberger

Friday, August 25, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Coca-Cola Company (KO), American Tower Corporation (AMT) and Schlumberger Limited (SLB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Coca-Cola have gained +2.0% over the past six months against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s gain of +6.4%. The company’s sales beat the consensus estimates for the 10th straight quarter in second-quarter 2023. The company reported second consecutive quarter of bottom-line beat. Earnings and sales also improved year over year.



KO’s results benefited from the continued momentum in its business. Sales gained from revenue growth across its operating segments, aided by an improved price/mix and a rise in concentrate sales. It is poised to gain from innovations and accelerating digital investments.



It provided an upbeat guidance for 2023. The Zacks analyst anticipate organic revenue growth of 9% for 2023. However, shares of Coca-Cola lagged the industry in the past year. Pressures from higher supply chain costs, higher marketing spends and currency headwinds are concerning.



American Tower extensive and geographically diversified communication real estate portfolio is well-poised to benefit from the high capital spending by wireless carriers amid the incremental demand from global 4G and 5G deployment efforts, growing wireless penetration and spectrum auctions.



Its resilient and stable business model assures steady revenues. The Zacks analyst expect a year-over-year increase in property revenues of 3.3% in 2023. The company’s focus on macro-tower investment opportunities has enabled it to fortify its position in the global market, aiding growth.



Moreover, strategic buyouts and a solid balance sheet poise it well to capitalize on the secular trends of the industry. Further, with a lower-than-industry dividend payout and solid operating fundamentals, we expect its dividend distribution to be sustainable over the long run.



Schlumberger shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry over the past year (+46.7% vs. +39.7%). The company is a well-known name for providing diversified oilfield services and products to companies belonging to the energy sector. Being a leading technology provider for complex oilfields, the company is well-positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets.



SLB expects upstream spending across the globe to continue growing, which could increase demand for well completion activities. With broad-based growth in overall activities, SLB expects to benefit from the increased service pricing. Also, SLB reported strong second-quarter earnings due to higher stimulation services and strong activities across all areas.



However, the cost of revenue continues to rise, affecting its income statement. Also, the aggressive capital budget remains a headwind for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CME Group Inc. (CME), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU).



