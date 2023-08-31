Top Research Reports for Apple, Broadcom & Caterpillar

Wednesday, August 30, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Mini computers industry over the year-to-date period (+42.3% vs. +42.0%). The company is benefiting from increasing customer engagement in the services segment. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, as well as the launch of its high-yield savings account with Apple Card, helped in driving subscriber growth.



Apple’s results also benefited from strong growth in emerging markets and growing adoption among enterprises. Apple expects iPhone and Services’ year-over-year growth to accelerate in the fiscal fourth-quarter as compared with the June quarter.



However, weak hardware demand for iPhone, iPad and Mac have declined sales. Revenues for both Mac and iPad are expected to decline by double digits on a year-over-year basis due to difficult comparison. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt the top-line.



Shares of Broadcom have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+61.2% vs. +47.1%). The company is benefiting from strong deployment of generative AI by hyperscalers, service providers and enterprises. It expects generative AI to contribute more than 25% of semiconductor revenues in fiscal 2024 compared with an estimated 15% in fiscal 2023 and roughly 10% in fiscal 2022.



Strong demand for Tomahawk 5, Jericho, 10-gigabit PON and DOCSIS 3.1 with embedded Wi-Fi 6 and 6E aids Broadcom. Expanding portfolio with the launch of second-gen Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity chip is a catalyst. Broadcom expects networking revenues to grow nearly 20% year over year in the fiscal third quarter.



Server storage connectivity revenues are expected to be up low single digits year over year. Broadband revenues growth is expected in moderate to low-single-digit percent year over year.



Caterpillar’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+13.8% vs. +12.6%). The company’s revenues and earnings has grown year over year for nine straight quarters thanks to its cost-saving actions, strong end-market demand and pricing actions that offset the impact of the supply chain snarls and cost pressures.



The Construction Industries segment is expected to benefit from the rising construction activities in the United States and other parts of the world. Backed by demand for commodities fueled by the energy-transition trend, a thriving mining sector will aid the Resource Industries segment.



Its dividend yield and payout ratio are higher than its peers. A strong liquidity position, investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will help Caterpillar deliver outsized returns.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) and STERIS plc (STE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



