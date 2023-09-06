Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Adobe & Alibaba

Tuesday, September 5, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (+17.3% vs. +11.8%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions.



A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.



Shares of Adobe have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+67.4% vs. +41.3%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.



Additionally, growth in emerging markets and robust online video creation demand remain tailwinds. Additionally, solid demand for Adobe’s commerce offerings and growing adoption of Acrobat. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines and continued innovation.



However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain major headwinds for Digital Media segment. Also, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.



Alibaba shares have gained +7.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +43.9%, reflecting the macroecnomic uncertainty surrounding its home maket. The company’s solid momentum across the China and international commerce retail businesses is driving its top-line growth. Notably, China commerce retail business is driven by rising online physical goods GMV at Taobao and Tmall.



Further, International retail business is riding on solid combined order growth. Moreover, strength across the Cainiao logistics services, owing to robust domestic consumer logistics and international fulfillment solution services is a plus.



This apart, strength across cloud computing business and local services is a tailwind. However, macroeconomic uncertainties are concerns. Additionally, normalization of cloud demand as offline activities are resuming, is an overhang.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novartis AG (NVS), Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.