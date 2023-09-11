Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Novo Nordisk & Booking Holdings

Monday, September 11, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Microsoft have gained +40.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +43.3%. The company’s fourth-quarter results benefited from improvement in Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes, offset in part by a decline in More Personal Computing.



Strong adoption of Office 365 Commercial solutions drove Productivity and Business Processes revenues. Continued momentum in the small and medium businesses and frontline worker offerings, as well as gain in revenue per user drove top-line growth.



However, More Personal Computing revenues decreased due to weak Windows and Devices businesses. Steady performance in Talent Solutions aided LinkedIn revenues. However, decline gaming revenues and sluggishness in Azure business have been headwinds. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space remains a concern.



Novo Nordisk shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+45.7% vs. +10.4%). The company has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic and Rybelsus have been performing well in the market. Saxenda and Wegovy sales have been gaining momentum.



Label expansions of diabetes and obesity care drugs will likely further boost sales. Novo Nordisk raised its 2023 view along with its second-quarter results, expecting better sales of its GLP-1 diabetes products. Its diversifying efforts to develop new treatments are encouraging.



However, competition is getting stiffer from pharma bigwigs like Pfizer, who are likely to eat away from Novo Nordisk’s Diabetes care market share, due to serious supply constraints in international markets. Patent expiry and pricing pressure across the diabetes market also remain a woe.



Shares of Booking Holdings have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+56.0% vs. +42.1%). The company is benefiting from a substantial improvement in booking trends driven by growing demand for travel. This, in, turn, is helping lower cancellation rates.



Booking Holdings expects room night growth to increase at a low double-digit rate on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter. Solid growth in domestic bookings is driving growth. The company is experiencing solid momentum in international regions, which is a positive. Strong growth in rental cars, airline ticket units and booked room nights is another positive.



Solid momentum across the agency, merchant, advertising and other businesses is a tailwind. Further, strengthening alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are major positives. However, intensifying competition is a headwind.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sony Group Corporation (SONY), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG).



