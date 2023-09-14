Top Stock Reports for Visa, Chubb & HCA Healthcare

Thursday, September 14, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Chubb Limited (CB) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Visa shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date period (+20.0% vs. +16.3%). The company’s numerous buyouts and alliances have paved the way for growth, a trend that is expected to continue going forward.



Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa. The company's steady domestic volumes and transactions rise will aid its overall performance. A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value.



However, high operating expenses stress its margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its volumes are likely to see diminishing effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As such, this stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of Chubb have gained +13.0% over the past six months against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s gain of +19.6%. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. It is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses.



Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. It made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity.



Chubb boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It expects adjusted investment income to grow from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion on a recurring basis in the third quarter of 2023. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. High expenses weigh on margin expansion.



HCA Healthcare shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Hospital industry over the year-to-date period (+9.9% vs. +6.7%). The company’s revenues remain on an uptick on the back of a surge in admissions, outpatient surgeries and other procedures. Significant growth in its Managed Medicare operations is expected to drive its performance.



Multiple buyouts aided it in increasing patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. It has been gaining from its telemedicine business line on the back of the rising digitization trend.



HCA Healthcare resorts to prudent capital deployment via buybacks and dividends. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings being revised 1.9% upward over the past 60 days. Consequently, HCA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), Alcon Inc. (ALC) and Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.