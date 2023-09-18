Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, AMD, Stryker & Others

Monday, September 18, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



NVIDIA shares have lost some ground lately, but their performance this year is in a league of its own for company of this size. The stock is up +200% this year, which compares to the Zacks Tech sector's +36.9% gain and the S&P 500 index's +17.1%. Driving this outperformance is strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing, which is boosting its Compute & Networking revenues.



The datacenter end-market business is likely to benefit from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using GPUs based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. A surge in Hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds.



Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Audi is likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, NVDA’s near-term prospects likely to hurt by weakening demand for chips used in the professional visualization end market.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of AMD have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+57.1% vs. +40.9%). The company is benefiting from the growing adoption of fourth-generation EPYC. Genoa adoption has been strong in the second quarter of 2023, with deployments from the likes of Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba and Oracle.



Availability of Bergamo is crucial as a number of server providers like Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro are set to launch their new Bergamo-based platforms in the third quarter. AMD continues to benefit from acquisitions, including Xilinx and Pensando, which has diversified its business.



However, weakness in the Gaming and Embedded segment revenues are expected to hurt top-line growth. For 2023, the Zacks analyst estimates the Gaming segment to be pegged at $6.55 billion, indicating a decline of 3.8% year over year.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Stryker shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the year-to-date period (+19.3% vs. -2.8%). The company witnessed strong performance across its segments in the United States. Strong International sales also buoy optimism. The momentum is expected to continue into the second half of 2023 on the back of ongoing procedural recovery and a strong order book for capital equipment.



Stryker’s prospects in 2023 seem promising on the back of strong customer demand for its existing products as well as new launches. The company’s guidance for earnings and revenues appears encouraging. A solid solvency position is a plus.



However, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a woe. Contraction in both gross and operating margin is a woe.



(You can read the full research report on Stryker here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), Target Corporation (TGT) and Amphenol Corporation (APH).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.