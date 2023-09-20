Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Bank of America, Cisco & Others

Wednesday, September 20, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple shares have performed in-line with the Zacks Tech sector this year (+36.8% vs. +37.2%), but have handily outperformed the broader market (+36.8% vs. +17%). The company expects iPhone and Services’ year-over-year growth to accelerate in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the June quarter.

The upcoming iPhone 15, which Apple is likely to announce on Sep 12, is a key catalyst. Although the iPhone 15 is not expected to feature any major improvements from iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature an A17 Bionic chip, improved battery life and a USB-C charging port.

Apple is also benefiting from increasing customer engagement in the services segment. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade is helping drive subscriber growth. However, revenues for both Mac and iPad are expected to decline double digits on a year-over-year basis in the fiscal fourth quarter due to difficult comparisons.



Shares of Bank of America have gained +1.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry’s gain of +5.6%. Higher interest rates and decent loan demand will likely keep aiding the company’s net interest income (NII) growth. The opening of financial centers and improving digital capabilities is expected to bolster the top line.



However, the tough economic backdrop is expected to keep weighing on investment banking (IB) business. This, along with the volatile nature of the capital markets, might hurt non-interest income. Moreover, inflationary pressure will likely result in mounting expenses.



Shares of Cisco have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the year-to-date period (+19.9% vs. +18.4%). The company is riding on the growing demand for its security, artificial intelligence and cloud products. Its security portfolio is benefiting from the launch of new data loss prevention, firewall and zero trust capabilities.



Zero Trust portfolio is riding on strong demand for its Duo offering. Optimized application experience is benefiting from strong demand for ThousandEyes. Its investments across security business, focusing on cloud-based and AI-driven offerings, is expected to drive growth.



Expanding growth opportunities for low-power-consuming technologies, including IoT, Silicon One and Power over Ethernet bodes well for Cisco. Acquisitions including Lightspin Technologies, Smartlook and Armorblox is expected to benefit top-line growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) and HP Inc. (HPQ).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



