Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Boeing, Regeneron & Others

Friday, September 22, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), The Boeing Company (BA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Amazon.com shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+54.0% vs. +33.2%). The company is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive.



Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives.



Amazon.com’s strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds. However, inflationary pressure, geopolitical tensions and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.



Sares of Boeing have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+5.0% vs. -15.6%). The company remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries. During the second quarter, this jet giant booked 460 net commercial airplane orders and recorded a 10% hike in service revenues.



A strengthening U.S. defense budget should also boost Boeing’s growth. The company holds a strong solvency position in the near term. However, Boeing expects supply-chain disruptions to continue to harm its operational results, at least in the near term.



Further, the company has been incurring notable abnormal production cost in relation to production quality issues for 787 jets that may hurt its future results. Its dispute with Embraer over termination of the earlier made joint venture might cause Boeing to incur some loss in the future.



Regeneron shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+14.1% vs. -14.8%). The company maintains momentum on asthma drug Dupixent’s stellar performance, driven by continued strong demand in the approved indications. Growth in Dupixent through additional label expansions and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for further development.



The approval of Libtayo for additional indications is likely to drive the drug’s sales and diversify the company’s portfolio. Additionally, the company received a significant boost with the FDA approval of a higher dose of aflibercept at 8mg.



Regeneron has a deep pipeline and the development of additional drugs will be an incremental boost to the company. However, lead drug Eylea sales are under pressure due to increasing competition. A decline in Eylea sales will hurt Regeneron's performance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Waste Management, Inc. (WM).



