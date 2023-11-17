Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Deere & Citigroup

AMZN Quick Quote AMZN C Quick Quote C SHW Quick Quote SHW ETN Quick Quote ETN DE Quick Quote DE MELI Quick Quote MELI

Friday, November 17, 2023

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Deere & Company (DE) and Citigroup Inc. (C). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Amazon shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+51.7% vs. +37.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from strong Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services, strong content portfolio and strengthening relationship with third-party sellers. Expanding AWS services portfolio, robust Alexa skills and the company’s strong global presence remain as major tailwinds.

Yet, inflationary pressure, geopolitical tensions and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.



Deere shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing – Farm Equipment industry over the past six months (+2.2% vs. -70.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that growing infrastructural investments in the United States are likely to push the demand for construction equipment up, alongside raising strong replacement demand.

Product launches equipped with the latest technology to make farming automated and the company's efforts to improve pricing will continue to provide Deere with an edge over its competitors.

However, inflated material, labor costs and supply chain challenges are anticipated to impact the company's margins.



Shares of Citigroup have underperformed the Zacks Banks – Major Regional industry over the past two years (-33.4% vs. -24.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, rising operating expenses due to investments and transformations are likely to limit Citigroup’s bottom-line growth. Rising funding costs and the fee income volatility remain major headwinds.

However, the company has benefitted from growth in core businesses by streamlining its operations internationally. Decent liquidity and capital distribution activities have also enhanced shareholder value.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW).

