Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Novartis & Mondelez International

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), Novartis AG (NVS) and Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ).



Procter & Gamble’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+7.3% vs. +5.3%). The company has been gaining from robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments.



It has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to the top and bottom lines beating the consensus mark for the fifth consecutive quarter in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Consequently, PG has provided an optimistic fiscal 2024 view.



However, the company has been witnessing supply-chain issues, higher SG&A costs, higher transportation costs and rising inflation. Its significant international presence exposes it to foreign currency risks, which acts as a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of Novartis have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+18.7% vs. +12.0%). The company’s third-quarter results were better than expected as drugs like Entresto, Kesimpta, Zolgensma, Kisqali and Leqvio continued to fuel growth and offset the impact of generic competition. Pluvicto and Scemblix have witnessed solid launches and Leqvio’s launch continues to progress.



With the separation of Sandoz, Novartis has become a pure-play pharmaceutical company. The acquisition of Chinook Therapeutics has strengthened its renal pipeline. However, generic competition for key drugs like Gilenya and pipeline setbacks remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Novartis here >>>)



Shares of Mondelez International have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+9.7% vs. -11.3%). The company, which has been seeing solid organic revenues, has been benefiting from strength in emerging markets and its core chocolate and biscuit categories.



It has also been focused on strengthening areas with higher growth potential via prudent buyouts (like Clif Bar) and divestitures. These upsides, together with pricing actions, fueled third-quarter 2023 results, wherein management raised its 2023 organic net revenue and earnings guidance.



However, Mondelez has been battling challenges related to global cost inflation. The company continues to anticipate double-digit inflation in 2023. Volatile currency movements and competitive pressure also pose concerns.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV), Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX).



