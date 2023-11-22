Top Research Reports for Visa, Marriott International & Parker-Hannifin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) and Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+20.9% vs. +15.7%). The company’s stock prices has consistently outperformed the industry, driven by strategic acquisitions and alliances fostering long-term growth.



The fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings beat estimates, fueled by increased payments and sustained investments in technology. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. Increased client incentives may impact the top line. Additionally, it is witnessing a declining cash volume from the Asia Pacific and CEMEA regions. As such the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of Marriott International have outperformed the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry over the year-to-date period (+40.6% vs. +22.9%). The company’s upside was backed by robust leisure demand and solid global booking trends.



Also, substantial RevPAR growth in international markets added to the upside. In the quarter, RevPAR for worldwide comparable system-wide properties increased 8.8% year over year. Also, the emphasis on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program bode well.



During the quarter, the company added 97 properties to its worldwide lodging portfolio. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and high debt remain a concern. Earnings estimates for 2023 have declined in the past 30 days.



Shares of Parker-Hannifin have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the year-to-date period (+51.1% vs. +12.0%). The company is benefiting from higher demand from distributors and end users across the oil and gas, material handling, cars and light trucks, and farm and agriculture markets in the North American region within the Diversified Industrial segment.



Higher volume across all businesses, especially the commercial and military aftermarket businesses bolstered the company’s Aerospace Systems unit. Synergies from the Meggitt buyout (September 2022) are also aiding the company. Benefits from the Win strategy are driving Parker-Hannifin’s margins. The company’s measures to add shareholder value hold promise.



However, the escalating cost of sales and rising selling, general and administrative expenses pose a threat to its bottom line. Foreign currency headwinds may dent PH’s top line. A weak liquidity position is also worrisome.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include FedEx Corp. (FDX), América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A).



