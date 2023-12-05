Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard & ServiceNow

Monday, December 4, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Mastercard Incorporated (MA) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (+15.6% vs. +12.1%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers (PTC) has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.



Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+17.1% vs. +15.9%). The company has made numerous acquisitions are helping it to grow in addressable markets and drive new revenue streams.



The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the adoption of digital and contactless solutions, providing an opportunity for MA's business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. It is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities. A strong capital position allows it to pursue acquisitions and prudently deploy capital via share buybacks and dividend payments.



However, steep operating expenses might stress margins. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. Its dividend yield is still lower than the industry average. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the year-to-date period (+77.9% vs. +33.6%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation.



ServiceNow had 1789 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value at the end of the third quarter. ServiceNow has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. Security and risk had a terrific quarter with ten deals of more than $1 million. Employee workflows had a stellar quarter, with seven deals over $1 million and one deal over $10 million.



It is benefiting from strong demand for its generative AI-powered solutions with the launch of Vancouver. Nevertheless, ServiceNow is suffering from high inflation, stiff competition, and challenging macro-economic environment.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) and Stryker Corporation (SYK).



