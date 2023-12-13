Top Stock Reports for Home Depot, Advanced Micro Devices & Pfizer

AMD Quick Quote AMD PFE Quick Quote PFE HD Quick Quote HD CI Quick Quote CI LYV Quick Quote LYV MPLX Quick Quote MPLX

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Home Depot shares have done modestly better than rival Lowe's this year (+5.7% vs. +4.1%), but both have lagged the S&P 500 index's +21% gain in the year-to-date period.

The Zacks analyst believes that the “One Home Depot” investment plan, which focuses on expanding supply chain facilities and technological enhancement to the digital experience have been a major aid. Also, the closely connected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have boosted web traffic.

Yet, a decrease in lumber prices and pressures in several big-ticket discretionary categories have pressured the company’s top and bottom line.

Advanced Micro Devices shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+87.6% vs. +47.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong adoption of Ryzen and fourth-gen EPYC CPU have been driving the company’s data center and client revenues.

However, weak Gaming and embedded revenues have weigh down on the company. Gaming declined due to lower semi-custom revenues, while the embedded segment suffered from lower performance in the communications market.

Shares of Pfizer have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-46.1% vs. +3.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, there are concerns about the company’s growth drivers beyond its COVID related products because of stiff competition. Also, Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid oral pill, two of its flagship COVID-19 products have witnessed low demand.

However, new launches like Abrysvo, Velsipity, Penbraya, Zavzpret and new acquisitions provide sufficient diversification in its product portfolio currently. Huge profits from its COVID products have strengthened its cash position, which is being used to make such acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back shares and reduce debt.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Cigna Group (CI), MPLX LP (MPLX) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV).

Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



