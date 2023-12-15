Wednesday, December 13, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe Inc. (ADBE), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Intel Corporation (INTC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Adobe’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+88.3% vs. +56.3%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth.



Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives. Additionally, growth in emerging markets and robust online video creation demand remain tailwinds. Additionally, solid demand for Adobe’s commerce offerings and growing adoption of Acrobat is a plus.



The Zacks analts remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines and continued innovation. However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain headwinds for Digital Media segment. Also, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.



Shares of AstraZeneca have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-7.3% vs. +5.6%). The company’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit. Sales have slowed down in its key market, China.



Nevertheless, AstraZeneca has a diverse product portfolio and a global footprint. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra and Farxiga should keep driving revenues. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with important phase III data readouts lined up.



It has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period



Intel’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+24.6% vs. +9.1%). The company is focusing on establishing an advanced semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and has expanded global production capabilities under its IDM 2.0 (integrated device manufacturing) strategy.



It remains on track with its 5N4Y (five nodes in four years) program in order to regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025. Market diversification and healthy momentum in data center business are tailwinds. The foundry services are gaining traction while the launch of glass substrates for advanced packaging of chips is a positive.



The buyout of Mobileye has helped the company to rapidly penetrate the autonomous car technology market. However, weak demand trends and sluggish recovery in China are hurting sales to some extent. Macroeconomic challenges, inventory adjustments and intense market volatility are straining margins.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Morgan Stanley (MS) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



