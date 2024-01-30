Tuesday, January 30, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Visa Inc. (V) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Mini computers industry over the past year (+33.6% vs. +33.0%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for the iPhone. Apple expects the iPhone’s year-over-year revenues to grow on an absolute basis in first-quarter fiscal 2024.



Revenues for Mac are expected to significantly accelerate compared with the fourth-quarter fiscal 2023’s reported figure. It expects the year-over-year revenue growth for both iPad and Wearables, Home and Accessories to decelerate significantly from the September quarter due to a different timing of product launches.



For the Services segment, Apple expects average revenues per week to grow at a similar strong double-digit rate as it did during the September quarter. It is benefiting from increasing customer engagement in the services segment. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ aids subscriber growth.



Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+19.8% vs. +15.6%). The company’s stock prices are driven by strategic acquisitions and alliances fostering long-term growth.



Fueled by increased payments and sustained investments in technology, it is witnessing bottomline growth. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. Increased client incentives may impact the top line. Additionally, it is witnessing a declining cash volume from the Asia Pacific and CEMEA regions. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+58.5% vs. +22.8%). The company has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic and Rybelsus have been performing well in the diabetes market.



Obesity drug Wegovy has been enjoying increasing demand. Label expansions of diabetes and obesity care drugs in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales. Novo Nordisk raised its 2023 view due to higher demand for Ozempic and Wegovy.



Its diversifying efforts to develop new treatments are encouraging. To tackle the supply constraints of Wegovy in international markets, Novo recently announced initiating a €2.1 billion project to expand its current manufacturing facility in Chartres, France. Despite intense rivalry in the obesity care market, Novo Nordisk has been maintaining its market share.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD).



