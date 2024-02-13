Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, Applied Materials & American Express

BP Quick Quote BP AXP Quick Quote AXP AMAT Quick Quote AMAT CNC Quick Quote CNC ABBV Quick Quote ABBV AZPN Quick Quote AZPN

Monday, February 12, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) and American Express Company (AXP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

AbbVie shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the last six months (+14.4% vs. +10.0%), reflecting the company's robust line-up of new drugs and stacked pipeline.

However, events like the loss of exclusivity of Humira, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and economic pressure on Juvederm sales are major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)

Applied Materials shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment – Wafer Fabrication industry over the past year (+59.5% vs. +52.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s strengthening subscription business and its applied global services segment have helped its business. Also, the company’s foray into artificial intelligence and ICAPS should further solidify its position going forward. A diversified portfolio and strong services business remain its key growth drivers.

Yet, weakness in leading-edge foundry logic and NAND is a major headwind. Also, weak demand and inflationary pressure have continued to ail.

(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)

Shares of American Express have outperformed the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry over the six months (+27.9% vs. +13.9%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s new products, new agreements and alliances, and consumer spending on T&E have helped boost its revenue.

However, increasing services and interest expenses are likely to put a pressure on its margins.

(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BP p.l.c. (BP), Centene Corporation (CNC) and Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN).

Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>